"How do you feel about it?" - WWE RAW star to Triple H after being called up from NXT

Current WWE RAW star Damian Priest didn't know how to react when he was informed by Triple H that he would be moving from NXT to WWE RAW.

In his interview with Fightful, Damian Priest explained the range of emotions he felt when he was told about being moved to the main roster. The current United States Champion asked Triple H how he felt about him being moved to WWE RAW.

"Triple H came up to me backstage at an NXT show. He was like, ‘Hey, man. Want to tell you how proud I am. Blah-blah-blah. You’re moving on. Looks like you’re gonna be on Monday night RAW. I’m not sure, but it’s looking like RAW. So, congrats.’ I just kinda stood there staring at him ‘cause I didn’t know what to say. I was like, am I supposed to be happy? ‘Cause I’m leaving NXT. I’m one of his guys… I’m like, ‘How do you feel about it?’ I turned it on him and he’s like, ‘What? Yeah, I’m happy for you.’ ‘Okay, I’m happy, too. I think. I don’t know.’ I was just so awkward," said Damian Priest.

Priest stated that it was his dream to be in WWE and wrestle on RAW or SmackDown and that he needed a moment to digest the news.

Damian Priest on WWE RAW since winning the United States title

Damian Priest won the United States title at SummerSlam after he defeated Sheamus. Priest has continued his feud with Sheamus since the pay-per-view and the two will face off against each other at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26, 2021.

Priest had a hard-hitting match with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW a few weeks ago, and on this week's show, he faced WWE legend Jeff Hardy.

