Rising WWE Raw star asks for matches with Roman Reigns and Edge

WWE RAW star Damian Priest is interested in facing a few of WWE's marquee names, including the likes of Roman Reigns, Edge, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

On the latest After the Bell with Corey Graves podcast, Damian Priest was asked about the WWE stars he would like to face in the future. The former NXT North American Champion wants to work with everybody in WWE but has his eyes set on a few big-name players in WWE, including the likes Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley.

"I want to work with everybody. There's a reason why everybody works here - they are really good at what they do. So, for me, I want everybodu. But selfishly, yes, I want the marquee names. I want guys like Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor... goes without saying, Roman Reigns, Edge, Randy (Orton). There's just so many people, I've got my buddies Keith Lee and Matt Riddle. Hell yeah, I want to square it off or tag," said Damian Priest.

The United States Champion yearns for "moments" with the big stars of WWE in the near future.

Damian Priest's meteoric rise in WWE

Damian Priest began his WWE career in 2018 and made his TV debut on NXT in 2019. He quickly rose through the ranks to be a part of Team NXT at Survivor Series in 2019 and won the NXT North American title last year.

He was moved to the main roster earlier this year and teamed up with musician Bad Bunny for a high-profile match at WrestleMania 37 against The Miz and Morrison.

He won his first title on the main roster last month at SummerSlam where he defeated Sheamus to become United States Champion.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam