WWE RAW star details interesting in-ring encounter with The Undertaker

WWE RAW might not have been The Undertaker's usual playground for years, as he was primarily seen working on the blue brand during his final years. The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes recently shared an interesting detail of his encounter with The Deadman from a live event.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes made a strong comeback in the world of sports entertainment by winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. However, during his early years, Cody went head-to-head against legends like The Undertaker.

During a live event, The Deadman was in a six-man tag team match against the heel faction, The Legacy, in which he went ballistic before receiving a tag and entering the match. Rhodes recently addressed the viral clip from the past and shared some interesting details regarding the match at the live event. Check it out:

"Not sure, he didn’t move 90% of the match and then all a sudden he went wild Wanted to get that tag and welcome the hard way a few rookies to the sport…and he did ha"

During the live event, The Undertaker teamed up with Triple H to take on The Legacy members. After receiving the tag, The Deadman took out all three men and even hit a double Chokeslam on Rhodes and DiBiase.

The Undertaker was last seen on WWE RAW is XXX

Last year, The Undertaker headlined the WWE Hall of Famer ceremony as he finally retired and hung up his boots, leaving his life on the road as a wrestler.

After more than three decades of appearing on WWE RAW and SmackDown, The Deadman finally started making appearances outside of the company with his one-man show.

Last month, The Undertaker returned to WWE RAW during the show's 30th anniversary. During his segment on the red brand, The Deadman answered LA Knight's open challenge and teamed up with Bray Wyatt to take him out.

Fans loved the interaction between the two former rivals on WWE RAW, and The Deadman praised Wyatt and had a personal message for the Eater of the Worlds before he left the ring. It will be interesting to see what's next for Bray Wyatt on the blue brand ahead of WrestleMania 39.

