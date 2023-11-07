WWE RAW star ejected from show; Adam Pearce furious

A Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship was announced for this week's episode of WWE RAW.

After losing her NXT Women's Championship a few weeks back, Becky Lynch looked to get back on track. Ahead of the Battle Royal, The Man was interviewed backstage when she said she would go through the entire women's division to get a title opportunity at Survivor Series.

However, Lynch's night came to an abrupt end as Xia Li attacked her during the former's entrance to the ring. Li hit the former women's champion with a vicious spinning roundhouse kick. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was furious as he made his way out and banished the heel star from the match.

Expand Tweet

Lynch was later seen backstage, being evaluated by the medical staff. It was then announced that she would not be able to compete in the Battle Royal, which Zoey Stark eventually won.

It will be interesting to see how the situation between Lynch and Xia evolves in the coming weeks.

What was your reaction to Becky Lynch being attacked on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here