WWE RAW star has hilarious reaction to Omos’ secret being revealed publicly 

There's a lot more to Omos than just being a WWE Superstar. MVP's client might have lost at WrestleMania 39 to Brock Lesnar, but there's much more to love about The Nigerian Giant than the WWE Universe initially thought.

The RAW Superstar's Instagram art page was recently uncovered, which features art from the popular anime series Naruto. When a member of the WWE Universe tweeted about it, The Nigeran Giant confirmed it and revealed that he's a big fan of the anime, tweeting out:

"This is very true! I also love Demon Slayer, My hero academia and many more…," The RAW Superstar said in a tweet.

This prompted Cedric Alexander to state that he believes the leader of the Omosapiens is the number one source for all things anime inside the WWE locker room, tweeting out:

"The locker rooms number one source for all things anime," Cedric Alexander said in a tweet.

This bold statement clearly ruffled the feathers of Maximum Male Model member Ma.çé, who is known online for being one of the biggest anime fans in all of professional wrestling. Ma.çé chose to take the high road to Alexander's comments, however, and responded with this hilarious tweet instead:

"i choose to overlook this slight," Ma.çé said in a tweet.

WWE has embraced the name for Omos's fanbase

Sometimes jokes among wrestling fans online branch out into something much bigger. The latest is the name of Omos' fanbase.

The Omosapien term was originally created as a joke online to show sarcastic support for The Nigerian Giant. Instead, it has since taken a life of its own and become an endearing term for the WWE Superstar instead. It's gotten so over that WWE's official social media accounts now refer to his fans as that. You can check out an example of that in the tweet embedded below.

It's unknown what's next for MVP's client ahead of the WWE Draft, but he rebounded from his WrestleMania 39 loss against Brock Lesnar nicely with a squash match against Elias the following night on WWE RAW.

What do you make of Ma.çé's comments? Are you surprised to learn The Nigerian Giant is such a big fan of anime? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

