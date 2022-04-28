"I don't believe it, I know it" - RAW star says Omos is a future WWE Champion

Former US Champion MVP has predicted that his client Omos will win the WWE Championship in the near future.

The veteran is now managing The Colossus after turning on Bobby Lashley. The Almighty is currently scheduled to take on the Nigerian-born star at WrestleMania Backlash.

During his appearance on the latest edition of The Bump, MVP stated that he would elevate Omos to the world title picture as he did with Bobby Lashley, predicting that the former RAW Tag Team Champion will win the coveted WWE Championship:

"I don't believe it, I know it. Watch how I move. Throughout my career, everywhere I've been, I've been the champion. I know how to win, and I've shown that with Bobby Lashley, who was floundering in the mid-cards until I came back into his life and his career, and I unlocked his inner potential, to raise him up to the level that he resides at now. Bobby, two-time WWE Champion. Before I came back he was never that. And I will use those same strategies and skills that I have to elevate Omos to that level. The Colossus is a future WWE Champion, and I'm putting the entire WWE Universe on notice." [31:29-32:22]

Omos suffered his first pinfall loss at WWE WrestleMania 38

At The Showcase of The Immortals, Bobby Lashley defeated The Colossus via pinfall. On RAW this past Monday, the two stars competed in an arm wrestling match, which was also won by The Almighty.

MVP @The305MVP

I will teach the Colossus to kick that ass. To the curb. Like I did you. Bobby Lashley @fightbobby 🏾 Let your big man handle his business himself, @The305MVP . Unless…you’re like me and everyone else who knows he can’t come close to being on my level Let your big man handle his business himself, @The305MVP. Unless…you’re like me and everyone else who knows he can’t come close to being on my level💪🏾 https://t.co/0UF94DfPG7 Before I came back and changed your way of thinking you were bending over and patting your ass.I will teach the Colossus to kick that ass. To the curb. Like I did you. twitter.com/fightbobby/sta… Before I came back and changed your way of thinking you were bending over and patting your ass.I will teach the Colossus to kick that ass. To the curb. Like I did you. twitter.com/fightbobby/sta…

The feud isn't over yet, as the RAW star has another chance to defeat Lashley when they collide at WrestleMania Backlash. The Colossus will have MVP by his side, who could interfere in the bout to cost his former ally the match.

