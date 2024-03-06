WWE RAW star reacts after Becky Lynch surprised him with a message for his daughter

A popular WWE RAW Superstar recently reacted to Becky Lynch surprising him with a thoughtful gift and a message for his daughter. The name in question is Tommaso Ciampa.

For the past few weeks, Lynch has been feuding with some of the top names on the roster, including Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, and Liv Morgan. At the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, The Man showcased why she is one of the biggest stars in WWE as she won the Women's Chamber Match. She is now set to lock horns with Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

On Instagram, DIY's Tommaso Ciampa recently reacted to Becky Lynch surprising him by gifting him a copy of her new book. Ciampa mentioned that he had read many wrestling books but believed Lynch's memoir was one of the best.

The RAW Superstar also wrote that Lynch gave him her copy of the book with an autograph and a message for his daughter, Willow.

"We all have our own story to tell. And none tell it better than Becky. 📖 I’ve read countless wrestling books over the years. No joke, I’d put Becky’s book up there with my absolute favorites [Foley and Jericho, to be exact]. She had a copy with her this weekend, and I asked if I could read it on our charter flight Sunday night. The two hours passed by in a blink. Then, before leaving RAW, Becky surprised me by gifting me the book [her own copy!], and she even signed it with a message to Willow [I love that Willow gets to grow up surrounded by so many superwomen]. 🦸‍♀️," Ciampa wrote.

Tommaso Ciampa also mentioned he found Lynch's memoir very relatable.

"One of my favorite things about this business is the fact that every wrestler has such a unique path. Lots of very relatable experiences and life lessons in this book. The content is so real and raw… self-doubt, mental health, passion, triumph…it’s just great stuff.🖤 @beckylynchwwe," he added.

Becky Lynch is set to lock horns with Liv Morgan on next week's WWE RAW

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch locked horns with Nia Jax, but their match ended in a DQ after Liv Morgan interfered to attack The Irresistible Force. Morgan seemingly took revenge against The Man for doing something similar during last week's episode of the red show.

Following the bout, a furious Lynch challenged Liv Morgan to a one-on-one match on next week's episode of RAW, which WWE later made official.

Many fans believe Liv Morgan will interfere during Becky Lynch's match against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the compelling angle.

