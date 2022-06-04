WWE RAW star reacts to Liv Morgan's upcoming acting debut

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has reacted to the news of Liv Morgan's impending acting debut.

Morgan is set to play the role of an "art purist who bemoans the vapidness of art dealers" in an upcoming movie called The Kill Room. The movie is a Yale Entertainment production which will be a dark comic thriller.

The film will also feature high-profile names such as Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke, Debi Mazar, Larry Pine, Dree Hemingway, and Leah McSweeney. The movie, directed by Nicol Paone and written by Nathan Jacobson, is currently under production. However, the release date has not yet been announced.

Zelina Vega took to Twitter to congratulate Liv Morgan on her new venture. The RAW star stated that the former Riott Squad member deserves all the success. Here's what she wrote:

"Not that Liv and I are besties or whatever BUT.. she really deserves this and I’m super happy for Livvy. Cream rises to the top."

You can check out the tweet below:

Fan reaction to Zelina Vega commenting on Liv Morgan's film

WWE fans on social media were quick to spot Vega's tweet and replied with their own comments. One fan advised the two superstars to be the best of friends.

Another questioned Zelina's statement that they are not best friends as the tweet indicates the respect that 31-year-old has for Morgan.

A user hailed the post as the best interaction on the social media platform today.

People believe that The Kill Room is the perfect movie for Morgan if she wants to make a career in Hollywood.

Swenson @MansionClown @ZelinaVegaWWE If she's planning to stick with movies afterwards that is one hell of a cast for a film to debut in! @ZelinaVegaWWE If she's planning to stick with movies afterwards that is one hell of a cast for a film to debut in!

As far as Morgan's upcoming match is concerned, she will be a part of Hell in a Cell premium live event on June 5th. She will be teaming up with Finn Bálor and AJ Styles to take on The Judgment Day.

