WWE RAW Superstar Austin Theory has weighed in on Triple H's recent comments about him having the potential to be one of the biggest stars in the industry.

During a recent interview with ESPN, The Game spoke highly of the reigning United States Champion, stating that he has what it takes to become a megastar in WWE. He added that the 25-year-old star improves his game when given little things, is smart, and listens to the crowd and the people.

Speaking to MySanAntonio in a recent interview, Austin Theory said it was wonderful hearing those words from Triple H, and that it was up to him to live up to it:

“Anytime, especially somebody who I look up to and somebody that I have a lot of respect for – someone I grew up with watching WWE as an 8-year-old kid – say those things about me is wonderful. But at the same time, you know what he said is true. It's on me, you can’t let all that pressure and all those highlights get your head.... And I think for me, it is about staying in that groove of not being comfortable, and always looking for different avenues and different things to try. It just keeps my foot on the gas," said Theory.

Austin Theory reflects on portraying the selfie character on the WWE main roster

After moving up to the main roster from NXT, Theory had a selfie gimmick and was portrayed as Vince McMahon's protégé. He dropped the gimmick after losing the Money in the Bank contract on an episode of WWE RAW.

When asked what the initial motivation with the selfies was and why it had to go away, Austin Theory stated:

"I was just trying to figure it out. When I got to the WWE from the independents, you know, I just knew how to get in there and execute a bunch of moves... If you watched me with the selfies, it was more of that [The Way] character, but a little more serious. Then you watch me elevate to the United States [Title] and you just watched this guy start to get even more serious and bring that attitude. … Where do we go next? It's gonna be interesting," he said.

Austin Theory has held the coveted United States Championship since winning it at Survivor Series. He's scheduled to defend it inside the Elimination Chamber at the eponymous event next month.

Who do you think will win the US Title at the Chamber? Sound off in the comments below!

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes