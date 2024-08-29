WWE RAW star reveals why Randy Orton is "very predictable" ahead of Bash in Berlin

A popular WWE RAW Superstar recently discussed why he believed Randy Orton was extremely predictable inside the squared circle ahead of the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The name in question is the current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Orton is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. He has been on the top of his game for over two decades and is still performing at the highest level against younger talents. The Viper has now set his eyes on Gunther and wants to add another title to his name to become a 15-time World Champion. The duo will lock horns for the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday at Bash in Berlin.

WWE recently uploaded Gunther's workout session on YouTube. In the clip, The Ring General talked about his opponent, Randy Orton's unpredictability inside the squared circle. Gunther explained that The Viper usually loses his temper during matches, which does not happen with the current World Champion.

"Randy [Orton] successfully built up this stigma around him to be the unpredictable one. I think Randy is very predictable. He gets hot-headed and that doesn't happen to me. Randy Orton might be a 14-time World Champion, that means he also lost it 14 times. Ever since I signed with WWE, 80% of the time, I have been a champion. Let that sink in. You've seen what I do to maintain the best physical shape possible. That's how I prepare to stay World Heavyweight Champion in Berlin," he said. [From 04:16 to 05:00]

Check out the video below:

Gunther wants Randy Orton to be at his best for their clash at WWE Bash in Berlin

During the same YouTube video, Gunther added that he wants Randy Orton to be at his best for their clash for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Bash in Berlin because "weak things break."

"I'm not questioning Randy's physical ability. I'm not questioning his skill, none of that. The one thing I question about Randy is his heart because that's where he's weak. So, Randy please when you come to Berlin, get yourself together and show up strong, because remember one thing, weak things break," he added. [From 05:05 to 05:37]

Many fans believe Gunther would not drop his World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Randy Orton this Saturday.

