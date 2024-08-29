WWE RAW star reveals why Randy Orton is "very predictable" ahead of Bash in Berlin

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 29, 2024 13:53 GMT
Randy Orton will be in action at Bash in Berlin [Image credits: Orton
Randy Orton will be in action at Bash in Berlin [Image credits: Orton's Instagram and WWE's X]

A popular WWE RAW Superstar recently discussed why he believed Randy Orton was extremely predictable inside the squared circle ahead of the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The name in question is the current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Orton is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. He has been on the top of his game for over two decades and is still performing at the highest level against younger talents. The Viper has now set his eyes on Gunther and wants to add another title to his name to become a 15-time World Champion. The duo will lock horns for the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday at Bash in Berlin.

also-read-trending Trending

WWE recently uploaded Gunther's workout session on YouTube. In the clip, The Ring General talked about his opponent, Randy Orton's unpredictability inside the squared circle. Gunther explained that The Viper usually loses his temper during matches, which does not happen with the current World Champion.

"Randy [Orton] successfully built up this stigma around him to be the unpredictable one. I think Randy is very predictable. He gets hot-headed and that doesn't happen to me. Randy Orton might be a 14-time World Champion, that means he also lost it 14 times. Ever since I signed with WWE, 80% of the time, I have been a champion. Let that sink in. You've seen what I do to maintain the best physical shape possible. That's how I prepare to stay World Heavyweight Champion in Berlin," he said. [From 04:16 to 05:00]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Gunther wants Randy Orton to be at his best for their clash at WWE Bash in Berlin

During the same YouTube video, Gunther added that he wants Randy Orton to be at his best for their clash for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Bash in Berlin because "weak things break."

"I'm not questioning Randy's physical ability. I'm not questioning his skill, none of that. The one thing I question about Randy is his heart because that's where he's weak. So, Randy please when you come to Berlin, get yourself together and show up strong, because remember one thing, weak things break," he added. [From 05:05 to 05:37]

Many fans believe Gunther would not drop his World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Randy Orton this Saturday.

Please credit WWE's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

Have you met Umaga's son yet?

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी