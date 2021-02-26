Riddle takes a shot at The Undertaker again

United States Champion Riddle has taken a shot at The Undertaker yet again while talking about backstage issues in WWE. The Original Bro said that problems could be resolved by talking to each other and not by being "men about it" like The Undertaker.

The Undertaker's comments on the Joe Rogan Experience about the current roster being "soft" and them playing video games in the locker room has ruffled a few feathers in the WWE locker room. Riddle had a lot to say about it, stating that modern wrestlers are "smarter" and wrestlers of the past "were dumber, abused certain things".

In a recent interview with Metro, Riddle opened up about the WWE locker room and how there are issues that are not spoken about openly. He then took a shot at The Undertaker by stating that these issues can be settled by communicating.

"Pro wrestling is the most outlandish high school you’ll ever go to. Monday Night Raw is just like, 'what’s gonna happen this week?' If anybody has a problem with anybody, nobody says it. It’s always like, 'pst pst'. I’m like, why are we hearing stuff like this? Say something, do something! I’m not saying you have to go The Undertaker route and fight each other and be men about it! I’m saying let’s talk about it. But hey, it is what it is!"

Riddle also said that if he were ever in a position of being around younger stars, he would want to talk to them and play video games, the latter which The Undertaker found criticism in.

Riddle on Undertaker's criticism of modern wrestlers

Riddle recently hit back hard on Undertaker's criticism of modern-day pro wrestlers. The WWE RAW star stated that current generation wrestlers work and treat their bodies in a smarter way and have learned from the mistakes that wrestlers made in the past.

He said that he respects The Undertaker but stated that wrestlers have evolved and are "better educated" on taking care of themselves.