WWE RAW star says he might have used dangerous move for the last-ever time

WWE RAW is only a day away. A superstar from the brand has shared that he might have used an extremely dangerous move for the last-ever time now, and that he will possibly never use it again. Given the dangers of the wrestling ring, stars put their lives at risk to entertain fans, but Ricochet at least won't be using one move ever again.

Ricochet has a versatile moveset that has always awed audiences. However, his high-flying moves take a toll on his body at all times, despite looking flashy. This means that the star might not be able to use it as much as he wants, and can even result in other issues down the line.

The star has confessed that he might have used one move for the last-ever time now and that he won't use it again. Ricochet retweeted a video of him hitting the Double Rotation Moonsault and said that it was perhaps the last time he ever used it on anyone, while also apologizing to Akira Tozawa for using it on him.

"This may be the last time I hit it on someone. Sorry Tozawa, you were being mean tho! 🤷🏽‍♂️"

The move was a dangerous one and one that needed him to take risks

A fan also asked what about when he had done it in WWE, and the star said that it had been on a group of people, and not on a single person.

While Ricochet is taking fewer risks in recent years since it might help his health and longevity, WWE fans are completely behind him.