WWE RAW star has a special request for Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Superstar Indi Hartwell recently took to social media to congratulate Becky Lynch for her newly released book. The star also had a special request for The Man.

Lynch recently saw the launch of her memoir Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. The book tells her journey as a professional wrestler and was released on March 26. She also announced plans to visit bookstores in cities such as New York, Boston, and Philadelphia as part of the book tour. In the book, Lynch reflects on her pro wrestling journey, starting in Ireland and continuing to become a renowned wrestler.

Former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell shared a congratulatory message on social media to The Man for the release of her new book. In a heartwarming gesture, Hartwell also asked if the superstar could sign a copy of the book for her.

"Congratulations @beckylynchwwe , YOU'RE THE MAN! Can you sign this for me next week?"

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch expressed her eagerness to compete against her long-term rival

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch recently shared her thoughts on the possibility of reigniting her rivalry with Charlotte Flair and discussed other rivalries within WWE.

During an interview on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Lynch opened up about her long-term rivalry with Flair, expressing her enthusiasm for the possibility of competing against her once again. The Man emphasized how it would be an exciting scenario, noting that they haven't faced each other in the squared circle for about two and a half years.

“I think so. I think that’s one of those things that, we can always go back and it will always be good. Because now we haven’t wrestled in two years, more? We haven’t wrestled each other in two and a half years. So if you see a Becky and Charlotte match, I think anybody’s gonna be excited to see what’s gonna happen.”

The Man is currently on a roll both inside and outside the ring. While the launch of her book is cause for celebration, the fun may not stop here. At WrestleMania 40, Lynch will have the chance to defeat Rhea Ripley and win the Women's World Championship.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you think Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will cross paths in the future? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion