WWE RAW star suffers horrifying injury before the show starts; doctors rush him to the back

A WWE RAW star sustained an injury during his match tonight before the show got underway. He was left unable to move, and the doctors rushed out to help him.
Before RAW started this week, matches were taped for both WWE Main Event and Speed. During the Speed match, Joaquin Wilde faced Lexis King for an opportunity for either of them to become the new Speed Champion. Unfortunately, the bout went wrong, and instead, fans were left witnessing a horrifying injury.
Wilde landed badly and was not moving as doctors rushed to help him. Further updates about the injury are not available, except that he had to be rushed to the back soon after. He had to be helped and took some time to get out of the ring.
The nature of the injury is not known, but a video has emerged of the star lying still in the ring while clearly hurt at this time. In the meantime, doctors were also checking on him.
The star is currently scheduled for a match at Worlds Collide, but he might have to miss the event if the injury is serious enough.
We at Sportskeeda wish Joaquin Wilde a swift recovery.