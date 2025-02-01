WWE RAW star takes a shot at CM Punk after SmackDown

CM Punk had a huge appearance on this week's WWE SmackDown. Following last night's show, a top RAW star took a jab at The Second City Saint ahead of the Royal Rumble.

On the January 31, 2025, edition of the blue brand's show, Punk confronted Kevin Owens. During their heated exchange, The Prizefighter criticized the former WWE Champion for never main-eventing WrestleMania in his career. In response, Punk pointed out KO's past unsuccessful pursuits at the Royal Rumble, such as his loss to Logan Paul last year, something The Best in the World has never experienced.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Maverick fired a shot at CM Punk. Logan Paul claimed that The Straight Edge Superstar has "yet" to suffer a defeat at his hands since the two have never faced each other inside the squared circle.

Check out the former United States Champion's post below:

Only time will tell if Punk and Logan will have a one-on-one encounter somewhere down the line.

CM Punk reveals "crushing" reason why he does not want to be the 1st entrant in the WWE Men's Royal Rumble

The Best in The World is set to compete in tonight's Men's Royal Rumble Match at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. In a sit-down interview with Jackie Redmond, the 46-year-old revealed why he does not want to be the first entrant in the multi-man contest.

CM Punk admitted to overtraining for past Royal Rumble matches, believing he needed to endure a long match. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion explained that the match's outcome is heavily influenced by luck and that entering early, despite being appealing to showcase fitness, is not always the most effective strategy.

"I think I always used to overtrain for the Royal Rumble because obviously, you're thinking, 'Oh, I'm going to be in this match for a long time.' A lot of it is the luck of the draw. Getting a late number... whoever is the fittest guy here in WWE wants to show off, 'I want to pull number one and show everybody!' It's not the smartest strategy. I've been number one, made it to the final four as number one, and been pulled out at the last second. It's crushing!" Punk said.

It will be interesting to see if The Voice of The Voiceless wins the 30-man Battle Royal tonight.

