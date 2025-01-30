WWE RAW star could win the Men's Royal Rumble match from the #1 spot, says Freddie Prinze Jr.

The Men's Royal Rumble match this year could be as stacked as it has ever been, with many WWE megastars set to be involved. Despite being a tough bout to call, Freddie Prinze Jr. felt CM Punk would emerge victorious at the Rumble, and he could do so as the #1 entrant.

Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, and 12 other participants in the Men's Royal Rumble have already been announced. The remaining spots could be filled by surprise entrants and existing members of the roster.

WWE has built a handful of stars as clear favorites, and CM Punk, due to his veteran status, is on the coveted list. The Second City Saint cut a promo recently about his goals of winning the Royal Rumble and how he would even eliminate Hulk Hogan if he had to.

Based on the weekly build and Punk's momentum, Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted the former world champion to win the Royal Rumble for the first time in his career. Prinze Jr. noted that CM Punk wasn't allowed to break the promises he made on TV.

The veteran felt now that Punk has vowed to win the Royal Rumble, nothing can stop him, even if he begins the lengthy showdown.

"CM Punk made a promise on TV and I guess he is not allowed to break promises because every time he does, he wins. So, I've got to pick CM Punk to win the Royal Rumble. He will probably come out as entrant #1 and beat everybody's a**!" [From 15:30 onwards]

Freddie Prinze Jr. picks the winner of a title match from WWE Royal Rumble 2025

The current lineup for Royal Rumble features four matches, with one of them being for the WWE Tag Team Championship between DIY and Motor City Machine Guns.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will walk into the show as champions, and Freddie Prinze Jr. felt they would retain the gold against Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.

The former WWE creative team member said he wasn't hyped about the tag team contest as the company hadn't done enough from the creative front. However, he picked DIY to win solely due to their superiority on the mic.

"The WWE Tag Team Championship, I don't have a lot of passion for this match. It hasn't really been built up in a fashion I'd commit to but I'm going to make my pick. Motor City Machine Guns vs DIY, I'm picking the champs to retain because they are better on the mic, that's my thought process. They are better on the mic than the other guys." [From 18:25 onwards]

The Royal Rumble match card might seem brief but it has the potential to spawn some memorable moments, given the star power involved in just the men's bout.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

