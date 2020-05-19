WWE RAW: Submission match added to tonight's show

WWE Raw

Natalya has revealed that she will be taking on Shayna Baszler in a submission match tonight. The two clashed at WWE RAW last week, with the former MMA star coming out victorious.

WWE are yet to announce the match on their social media account nor have they added it to their RAW preview on the official website. Natalya, however, has taken to Twitter to confirm the match by tweeting:

Nothing lights my fire like a submission match, @QoSBaszler. Tonight it’s me & you. We can relive some memories of when we first trained together, years ago, and you actually showed me some respect. See you soon 👑 of ♠️ #Raw @wwe

The USA Network have quote-tweeted the same and all but confirmed it. Shayna Baszler has also responded and the match seems to be well and truly on.

Winner to face WWE RAW Champion Asuka?

WWE seem to be building a feud between the two right now as things got personal backstage before last week's match. It would be interesting to see if WWE use this feud to set up Asuka's next opponent or if they have someone else planned for the current WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Asuka was crowned the Champion last week as Becky Lynch relinquished the title as she was taking a break from the ring. The Man is set to become a mother in December and is thus set to be away from WWE for some time.