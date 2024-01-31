WWE RAW Superstar blasts Cody Rhodes' theme song on loop every day, says his brother (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular stars in WWE today, and many love the fact that he never changed his theme song from his days in indies and AEW. It isn't just fans, but even certain superstars who love the entrance music so much they play it on a loop.

In the pre-Royal Rumble round of interviews, Sportskeeda's Emily Mae interviewed one-half of The Creed Brothers - Brutus Creed. The rising tag team star was asked to talk about his brother Julius, which fans had no idea about regarding him.

Brutus Creed revealed that Julius plays Cody Rhodes' theme song "Kingdom" on a loop when they're on the road every day and that it gets stuck in his head as well:

"He [Julius Creed] puts Cody Rhodes' theme song on every road trip. And he memorizes the whole thing and it gets stuck in your head and you want him to replay it." [From 02:40 to 02:55]

The Creed Brothers saved Cody Rhodes from an attack by Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW last month

The Creed Brothers were pushed heavily since their RAW debut in November 2023. They were constantly featured on RAW and remained undefeated until they fell short to The Judgment Day when challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

But before that, they saved Cody when Shinsuke Nakamura blindsided him during their brief feud against each other on RAW. It was a big sign that they were going to get pushed, and it surprisingly cooled down a bit in January, with the Creed Brothers hardly featured on RAW.

Ivy Nile, who has also been associated with them, has been enjoying a lot of screen time since debuting on RAW.

