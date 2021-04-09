WWE RAW Superstar challenges Brock Lesnar to step up and face him

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has reiterated that Brock Lesnar is the only person preventing their first one-on-one match from finally happening.

Lashley has repeatedly said in recent years that he wants to face Lesnar in a WWE ring or in an MMA fight. Despite their sports and sports entertainment backgrounds, the two men have still never faced each other in any kind of match.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Bellator President Scott Coker, and UFC President Dana White would all want to book Lashley vs. Lesnar, according to the WWE Champion. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, he made it clear that the long-awaited battle is not going to happen until Lesnar agrees to it.

“I don’t really think that it’s a case of finding a venue to do it because I’m sure Vince would, I’m sure Scott would, I’m sure Dana would, I’m sure anybody would want to host that fight. It’s just Brock. It’s him, it’s him. I’m prepared, I’m ready. Brock and his people, whenever they think that it’s necessary, whenever they think it’s a big enough deal, then I think that they will go and step up, and I think at that point it’ll happen.”

Although his loyalty remains with WWE, Bobby Lashley said he “doesn’t care” where he eventually faces Brock Lesnar. He thinks they can "do it anywhere” if Lesnar wants the match to happen.

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar almost happened in 2018

Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley in a number one contender's match

Bobby Lashley defeated Roman Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules 2018 to put himself in contention to challenge for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship. Reigns won a rematch between the two men on RAW, meaning he went on to face Lesnar at SummerSlam instead of Lashley.

From a storyline perspective, Lashley and Lesnar have been kept apart since that moment in 2018 when the match almost came to fruition.

Advertisement

Bobby Lashley is set to defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Saturday's WrestleMania 37 event. Brock Lesnar, meanwhile, has not competed in a WWE match since losing the WWE Championship to McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. He is not currently advertised to appear at WrestleMania 37.

Please credit The Rich Eisen Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.