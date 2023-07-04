WWE RAW Superstar booed while enjoying dinner at a local restaurant in Baltimore

WWE RAW emanated from Baltimore last night. The fans in the city even got a glimpse of a few WWE Superstars outside the arena. In one such incident, the crowd that saw Dominik Mysterio enjoying his dinner with the Judgment Day booed him.

Dominik Mysterio has become one of WWE's most heinous heels. It all started when he turned on his father, aligning with Rhea Ripley and the Judgment Day. His heel run really took off when he and Ripley began their menacing ways with Superstars on the roster.

Last night on WWE RAW, Dominik, Ripley, and Priest interrupted Seth Rollins' promo, resulting in Ripley challenging the World Heavyweight Champion for Dominik because the boos overpowered his voice when he tried to speak.

In the main event, Mysterio was disqualified from the match when Priest attacked Rollins, trying to cash in his briefcase. The situation went out of control when Balor appeared and began to attack Rollins, hurting Priest and his intentions in the process.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood @JimmysSeafood The Judgement Day enjoyed a delicious dinner at Jimmy’s before handling business at Monday Night Raw!



Shame on the individuals who booed “Dirty” Dom Mysterio as he attempted to enjoy his meal! The Judgement Day enjoyed a delicious dinner at Jimmy’s before handling business at Monday Night Raw!Shame on the individuals who booed “Dirty” Dom Mysterio as he attempted to enjoy his meal! https://t.co/mFtR5XIG1l

It looks like WWE RAW wasn't the only place where Dominik was booed. A post from the official account of Jimmy's Famous Seafood claims that the WWE Superstar was booed when he tried to enjoy his meal with fellow Judgment Day mates.

Did Dominik Mysterio undergo a name change on WWE RAW?

When Mysterio and the Judgment Day confronted Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley announced to the world that Dominik goes by Dirty Dominik Mysterio now. Building on it, Seth Rollins said that he accepted "Dirty" Dominik Myeterio's challenge and will see him in the main event.

To cement the name change, WWE presented his name as "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in the graphic that was shown to build his World Heavyweight Championship match in the main event. It will be interesting to see how the fans react to his new name and whether it'll be a boon or a bane to his career trajectory.

