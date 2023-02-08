WWE RAW Superstar compares fellow personality's new look to Bray Wyatt

WWE referee and former pro-wrestler Aja Perera, better known by her ring name as Daphne LaShaunn, recently posted a photo on Twitter wearing a beret she bought for herself.

While it may have just been the kind of casual post that draws the WWE Universe closer to their favorite superstars and personalities, it brought about some interesting reactions.

Former world champion Carmella returned to RAW this week. She outlasted three other women to secure a spot in the RAW Women's Championship Contender's Elimination Chamber match on February 18, 2023. Mella reacted to LaShaunn's post with a Bray Wyatt GIF.

You can check out both tweets below:

Daphanie LaShaunn💅🏾✨🦓 @RefAjaWWE I’ve wanted a beret for literally 2 decades. I finally got one.🥹 I’ve wanted a beret for literally 2 decades. I finally got one.🥹 https://t.co/hEsDT4F0ZA

Bianca Belair's WWE RAW Women's Championship defense at WrestleMania 39

The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley announced her intention to face Charlotte Flair for the latter's SmackDown Women's Championship on The Grandest Stage in April.

This leaves The EST of WWE without a dance partner on the show. The company has scheduled an Elimination Chamber match wherein the winner will go on to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Adam Pearce booked Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan for the contest as the four women were the final runners-up in the Royal Rumble match.

Natalya qualified for the bout by winning a Fatal Four-Way match on the February 3 edition of SmackDown, where she defeated Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, and Zelina Vega. In similar fashion, Carmella defeated Piper Niven, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae in the former's first match since August 2022, to secure the final spot inside the Chamber.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Who will walk out of the Elimination Chamber with the win and book their ticket for

#WWE The stage is set!Who will walk out of the Elimination Chamber with the win and book their ticket for #WrestleMania #WWE Raw #WWE Chamber The stage is set!Who will walk out of the Elimination Chamber with the win and book their ticket for #WrestleMania?#WWE #WWERaw #WWEChamber https://t.co/7NKfSXZc2Q

Who do you think will walk out of the Elimination Chamber premium live event as Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 opponent? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes