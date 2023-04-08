With The Usos officially dethroned, things should become more competitive in the WWE RAW Tag Team division moving forward.

One of the RAW tag teams currently rising in popularity in 2023 has been Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy. But while they are looking to break through to the top of the division, it appears that The Maximum Male Models might break up the team before they can achieve those goals.

Chad Gable recently spoke with GiveMeSport during WrestleMania 39 weekend to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his current storyline on WWE RAW, where Maximum Male Models are trying to take Otis away from him, Gable believes that Alpha Academy is in a very cool spot at the moment:

“We’re in a very cool spot," Chad Gable admitted. "We’re still a team, but they’re also using me in these singles matches, giving me some of the top guys in the company. I’m perfectly happy continuing as it is. Long-term, I’ve explored everything there is to do in tag wrestling, so I do want to see what I can do as a singles wrestler.”

Will Alpha Academy continue to on as a tag team on WWE RAW?

Chad Gable's comments have proven to be interesting following a report from WRKD Wrestling in late February. It suggested WWE was considering splitting up the tag team to make Gable a singles star and putting Otis with The Maximum Male Models.

However, Alpha Academy is hesitant about this pitch due to their longtime friendship:

"More on last night's tweet: There have been discussions of pushing Chad Gable as more of a serious singles star while moving Otis to Maximum Male Models in a comedy role. Gable and Otis are on the fence about splitting up due to their long-time, close relationship," WRKD Wrestling said in a tweet.

It seems that the fate of Alpha Academy will likely be decided in the coming weeks on WWE RAW.

What do you make of Chad Gable's comments? Do you want to see Alpha Academy remain a team or break up in the near future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

