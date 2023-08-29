WWE RAW Superstar Katana Chance shares romantic post with her boyfriend on his birthday

Katana Chance moved to WWE's main roster not long ago alongside her tag team partner Kayden Carter. They were the longest reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions before Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler put the kibosh on their run.

For those unaware, Katana is currently in a relationship with fitness trainer Naoufal Abouelhouda. The couple shares pictures now and again on their social media - of their romancing - and now she has decided to add one more to the collection in the form of a birthday wish. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday, my love 🎉 I am beyond grateful that you were born and put into my life ❤️"

While their debut to the main roster looked promising following the 2023 Draft, the talented duo have not done anything of note since dropping the NXT belts to the team of Rousey and Baszler.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion on Katana Chance

Before Ricochet entered a relationship with WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, the WWE Superstar dated Katana Chance. While doing an interview with the Chasing Glory podcast, The One and Only spoke highly of his ex-girlfriend, revealing how the two met:

"We actually came in the exact same class and started the same day. She was always so nice and kind, and helpful to everybody in any way that she could be, and that was something that I had always admired about her."

For over three years, Ricochet and Katana Chance were in a relationship. However, the pair officially split in 2021. The high-flyer later confirmed his relationship with Samantha via a post on social media.

Both Ricochet and Katana Chance are members of the WWE RAW roster. While she is still relatively a newbie, the former IC Champion most recently had a high-profile showdown with internet star Logan Paul at SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan.

