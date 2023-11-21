WWE RAW Superstar lacks the “IT factor” to succeed in the company according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW aired from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on November 20. The latest edition included a match for the number one contender for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. One of the superstars involved in the match has been criticized by the former WWE head writer, Vince Russo. The wrestler in question is the recent main roster addition, Ivy Nile.

The former NXT Superstar teamed up with Maxxine Dupri in hopes of getting her first shot at a title on the main roster. The new tag team was unsuccessful, as the match was won by the team of Natalya and Tegan Nox. This was Nile’s first match on the main roster, apart from a battle royal a couple of weeks ago.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo was critical of the 31-year-old and doubted her chances to succeed.

“What is the chances that she ever gets over? Like seriously bro, what would the Vegas odds be of Ivy Nile ever getting over?” Vince Russo said. [32:44 - 32:53]

He further explained his criticism of the former NXT Superstar and said she did not have the "IT factor," and that would prevent her from getting over with the fans.

“The IT factor in professional wrestling is out the window. There was a point in time, bro, where the only way you were getting on the roster was if you had the IT factor. That was the only way you ever get on… those days are so fr*****g gone, bro,” Vince Russo said. [33:05 - 33:25]

While it is still early days to judge Ivy Nile’s time on the main roster, it will be interesting to see if she can find a way to connect with the WWE Universe.

