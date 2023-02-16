WWE RAW Superstar makes a major statement ahead of Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE RAW is set to meet one of the biggest roadblocks ahead of WrestleMania 39, as there will be two Chamber matches in Montreal to decide the fate of the RAW Women's and United States Championships. Recently, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano made a major statement ahead of the event.

Earlier this year, Austin Theory successfully defended his United States Championship against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW. Two weeks ago, WWE announced that the champion would defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber.

February 18 will mark the first time that the United States Championship will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber. Ahead of the premium live event in Montreal, Johnny Gargano, who will be one of the competitors in the bout, detailed his plans for the show. He tweeted:

"I'm not naive to the fact that these types of opportunities don't come along very often for guys like me.. so I know I have to make the most of this one while I have it. I'm gonna give y'all everything I got this Saturday night. I promise. #EliminationChamber."

It will be interesting to see if Gargano can defeat four other superstars and his former protege, Theory, to win the United States Championship.

Johnny Gargano has previously defeated Austin Theory on WWE RAW

Last year, Johnny Gargano made his return to the world of professional wrestling after over nine months of hiatus.

His first rival back was none other than Austin Theory, who held the Money in the Bank contract at the time. Instead of reuniting The Way, Gargano decided to superkick Theory and began feuding with him on the red brand.

After weeks of verbal and sneak attacks, the two superstars faced each other on the premiere episode of WWE RAW. Gargano hit Austin Theory with a DDT and a One Final Beat inside the ring to win the match.

This Saturday will be the first time in months that the two superstars will go up against each other. Fans will have to wait and see which star will reign supreme.

