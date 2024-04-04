WWE RAW Superstar Nia Jax has a banter with Alexa Bliss amidst the latter's absence

WWE RAW Superstar Nia Jax has expressed that her preferred travel companion is none other than Alexa Bliss.

For those unaware, the duo share a close bond outside the ring and sometimes travel together. Their heated on-screen rivalry has never diminished their mutual respect and strong friendship. Right now, Bliss is absent from TV due to maternity leave.

Recently, Jax responded to Bliss' question on social media: "Who do you miss traveling with the most, & why is it me?"

"Well I would have to say…. Alexa because if I was really hungry, I could always eat half of her food," she replied.

WWE RAW Superstar Nia Jax praised Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

On ‎the Hall of Fame podcast, Jax took a moment to appreciate Cargill and admire how she carries herself in the arena. She also mentioned how they both could make wonders in the ring.

"I mean, look at Jade. You just look at her. She looks like she's molded from clay. She's incredibly beautiful and strong, and she carries herself so well. I would love to get in the ring with her. I feel like we could make magic," she said.

Jax also noted how she had not been fortunate enough to have a singles match with Bianca Belair.

"I have never been able to have that singles match with Bianca Belair. And that girl is just, you know, she's top tier. Rhea Ripley is up there as well. But Bianca Belair, she's somebody I've never been able to lock up with, you know, one-on-one. I want to be able to showcase that because she's never faced anybody like Nia Jax. Like, yes, she is the strongest, and she is the EST. But I do believe that the EST and the Irresistible Force could definitely make some magic."

Nia Jax is not on the WrestleMania XL card so far. However, it remains to be seen if she can insert herself into one of the women's title matches.

