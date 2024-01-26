WWE RAW Superstar pays tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya recently took to social media to pay tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant was an American professional basketball player who changed the game like no other. He had a glorious 20-year association with the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association. The five-time NBA champion died on January 26, 2020, along with his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash that broke millions of hearts.

Bryant had a peculiar approach to his game and a relentless work ethic which he used to call the "Mamba Mentality." His fans all over the globe and the industry remember the legend time and again to praise the indefatigable love he had for the game.

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Natalya recently took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt tribute to Kobe. She shared a picture of him, with a message and two heart emojis in Lakers' colors, extending her respect for the late legend.

Check out the screenshot of Natalya's Instagram post on X:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Natalya opens up about The Dungeon 2.0 for aspiring professional wrestlers

Natalya opened up about The Dungeon 2.0 that she and her husband, Tyson Kidd, have opened for aspiring wrestlers.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Nattie asserted that the facility would be used as a training space as of now. The Dungeon will hopefully gear up to be an ultimate training spot in the days to come.

She further detailed:

"I’m just so lucky that for us... we were the last students of the original Dungeon, which my grandfather Stu Hart started in Calgary, Canada. So for us to be able to keep that Dungeon [name and vibe] alive... especially because we work so closely with the women, but I think being able to give back to the men and women of WWE. And this is, the thing is that we’re not really a school, maybe one day it will be a school. But at the moment, it’s like a private invite-only workshop," she said.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for The Queen of Harts in the future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.