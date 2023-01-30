WWE RAW Superstar Piper Niven wants a big WrestleMania match with former rival (Exclusive)

WWE RAW Superstar Piper Niven recently opened up about her desire to share a ring with her long-time rival, Alba Fyre, at WrestleMania.

Niven recently returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023 after being away from the ring for nearly four months due to a lengthy fight with the Covid-19 virus. Formerly known as Doudrop, the Scottish star lasted close to 30 minutes in the Women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night, eliminating two performers.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Piper Niven was asked about her dream opponent for WrestleMania. The 31-year-old picked NXT star Alba Fyre, with whom she has a long history on the indie circuit.

Niven said it would be a "disservice" for them not to battle it out at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Alba Fyre. We have kicked it together all across the world, and it would be a disservice for us not to do it one more time at WrestleMania," said Piper Niven. (4:36 - 4:48)

WWE's Piper Niven on her battle with the Covid-19 virus

Elsewhere in the interview, Piper Niven also opened up about her recent health struggles after contracting the Covid-19 virus. She revealed that the virus took a toll on her, making it hard for her to get back inside the squared circle.

"Yeah, almost back to normal, I would say. It really did a number on me, and I noticed like a big difference. And trying to come in the ring just seems like a little tougher, but I'm still fighting and getting better every single day," added Piper Niven. (1:09 - 1:24)

Considering she had such a strong showing at Royal Rumble 2023, it's safe to say WWE has plans to present Niven as a big threat on RAW's women's roster.

