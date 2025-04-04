WWE RAW Superstar rejects hair vs hair match

A WWE RAW star has now rejected a hair vs hair match. He's explained why.

Speaking to Fred Richani, Karrion Kross described how he had grown his hair out after a long time of being bald.

The RAW star explained his decision to be bald, saying that he felt that his characters had definitely needed it. He said that he decided to grow his hair out when he was released from WWE. Then, he started working in films and kept the hair when he was signed back to the company.

"I decided to let my hair grow out after I was released from WWE because I was contacted by another writer and producer who wanted me to do a film, and the way he wanted the character presented was like an ex-military guy who was kind of on his last leg in New Mexico. He may still produce the film, and hopefully he gives me a shout for it because I did get the role. So that’s all I’ll say about it. But the plan was to grow the hair out for the character and then I got re-signed to WWE. I just decided to keep the hair," Kross said.

Karrion Kross noted that the idea he had was that if he ever shaved his head again and went back to that look, then it would be for one of two reasons - it had to be part of a strong story, or he would be donating his hair to charity for kids that suffer hair loss. He was then asked if he would do a hair vs hair match, but he rejected it, saying it sounded like a waste.

"Oh my god. (laughs) I’d really prefer not to do that [hair vs. hair]. Seems like such a waste." [H/T Fred Richani]

Karrion Kross has been a major presence on WWE RAW

Even though he's not been very active in the ring, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been constantly in WWE. Always in the background, seen talking to other stars and guiding them, the star has made his presence known.

Known to be the one who leads several stars to betray their friends, his presence alone has made for quite interesting viewing.

It remains to be seen whether this leads to a concrete story in the near future or not.

