WWE RAW Superstar reveals heartwarming reason why he wrestled Mansoor this week on SmackDown 

Mustafa Ali has made several appearances on WWE SmackDown in recent weeks, most notably when Ricochet defeated him to advance to the World Cup finals.

This week, Ali returned to wrestle in a dark match ahead of the show as the company made a stop in his hometown of Chicago. The 36-year-old posted a video on Twitter that showed his win over Mansoor.

After the match, Ali celebrated with his two older children and even took them into the ring to celebrate with him whilst his wife watched from ringside.

thank you chicago for always showing my family and me love. before #Smackdown tonight, I got to come home and bring my family with me :)

Ali posted a second update where he revealed that his youngest daughter was also at the show and was able to join her father in the ring before the show.

Ali and his wife welcomed Dua Alam back in November 2021, and the one-year-old appeared at home alongside her father inside the squared circle.

It's almost a year since Mustafa Ali requested his WWE release

A lot has changed for Mustafa Ali over the past year since he requested his release from WWE in January.

He later refused to be part of the annual Royal Rumble match before noting that he still had a few years left on his current deal.

Ali returned to screens a few months later and was able to battle Theory for the United States Championship before being added to several fleeting feuds in the following months.

At present, Mustafa appears to be one of the only stars outside of The Bloodline who are able to appear on SmackDown and RAW, which could be because he has become a versatile performer who can put on a show with any wrestler.



