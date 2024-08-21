WWE RAW Superstar reveals he and his wife are expecting a baby girl

Congratulations are in order, as a popular WWE RAW Superstar recently took to social media to reveal that he and his wife were expecting a baby girl. The star in question is Dragon Lee.

Lee joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 and started performing for the company's developmental brand, where he won the NXT North American Championship. After getting called to the main roster, the 29-year-old joined Rey Mysterio's Latino World Order (LWO) and now performs on Monday Night RAW.

Dragon Lee recently took to X (Twitter) to reveal that he and his wife, Lupita Orozco, were expecting a baby girl. The RAW star uploaded a video of the gender reveal party and wrote that he and his wife were waiting for their baby with much love.

"We are waiting for you with much love," he wrote. (Translated to English via Google Translate)

Check out his tweet below:

Although Lee has been performing at live events, he has been absent from television since June 2024.

Rey Mysterio believes Dragon Lee's future is bright in WWE

During an interview on Bakers Bantering, The Master of 619 lavished praise on Dragon Lee.

The RAW Superstar endorsed the former NXT North American Champion, claiming that Dragon Lee was ''captivating and taking full advantage'' of the opportunities on the main roster. Mysterio predicted that Lee would be the next superstar in the promotion.

"I endorse, myself, Dragon Lee, to be the next superstar within WWE that’s a luchador. It’s been quite a while. We’ve had several luchadors in WWE that have been given opportunities, but Dragon Lee is captivating and taking full advantage of this opportunity. He already beat Dominik for the North American Title. You can already see he’s going very big," Mysterio said.

Many fans want to see Dragon Lee win a major title soon on the main roster. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the RAW star's future.

