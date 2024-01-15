WWE RAW Superstar uploads series of unseen photos with Cora Jade on social media

WWE RAW Superstar Indi Hartwell recently took to Instagram to show her love for Cora Jade on the latter's 23rd birthday.

Jade seemingly sustained an injury at a recent NXT house show in Dade City, Florida. Following the event, she posted a GIF on Twitter that read, "I laugh to keep from crying," causing concern among fans.

On Instagram Stories, Hartwell posted several unseen photos with Jade outside the squared circle and sent her a birthday message:

"Happy birthday @corajadewwe," she wrote.

Check out the screenshots of Hartwell's Instagram Stories below

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Hartwell and Cora Jade worked closely during the former's NXT tenure. She was called up to the main roster as part of the 2023 Draft. Meanwhile, Jade is currently among the most popular names on the white-and-gold brand's roster.

Cora Jade previously heaped massive praise on a veteran superstar

Cora Jade has worked with several top names in WWE, including Natalya. She recently spoke about how the Canadian star was her first role model in pro wrestling.

In a chat with Fightful, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Jade heaped praise on The Queen of Harts. She further recalled watching the veteran perform at a house show as a fan:

"It’s crazy, especially because Natalya was the very first women’s wrestler that I decided was my favorite. I loved the pink and black hair and her look. She was my favorite at the time, this was before AJ Lee came. My first initial female role model was Natalya. That was a real story when I went to a house show, and she pointed to me in the crowd, and I thought it was the coolest thing in the world," Jade said.

Jade added that her match against the former SmackDown Women's Champion on an episode of NXT in 2022 was her favorite:

"To be able to work with her is, to this day, my favorite match I’ve ever had. It was so much fun. Obviously, to be able to work with someone I looked up to, but I think I grew so much as a wrestler and performer. Not only in the ring but hearing her brain and how she thinks about things and why you do things." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Jade once she recovers from her injury. Will she join the main roster? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Jade's story about Natalya? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here