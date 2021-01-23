WWE RAW Superstar wants to face Brock Lesnar in WrestleMania main event

Brock Lesnar told Riddle in January 2020 that the two men will never face each other in WWE. However, that has not stopped the WWE RAW Superstar from reiterating that he wants to take on the eight-time World Champion at WrestleMania.

Before he began appearing on RAW and SmackDown in 2020, Riddle repeatedly said he wanted to retire Brock Lesnar. At the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, The Beast told Riddle backstage that they will never work together.

Speaking to Catch Off’s Philippe Chéreau and Christophe Agius, Riddle was asked about his dream WrestleMania main-event opponent. He revealed that Brock Lesnar is still the Superstar he wants to face, even though he knows it is unlikely to happen.

“I always want to go to my go-to, and that’s Brock. He’s just, he’s the best, he beat the streak, the guy’s got it. You know, I’m still talking about him but I know he’s not really interested in wrestling me or fighting me, so I’m not gonna push it.”

Although Brock Lesnar and Riddle both competed in the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, they were not involved in the match at the same time. They have still never interacted on WWE television.

Why did Riddle call out Brock Lesnar?

Riddle is known as The Original Bro

Riddle has repeatedly said in recent years that Goldberg is unsafe and he should not be a wrestler. The former NXT Superstar also used to frequently say that he wants to be the person who ends Brock Lesnar's WWE career.

He has since clarified that his aim of retiring Brock Lesnar comes out of respect for everything that the WWE veteran has done.

