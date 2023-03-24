WWE RAW Superstar welcomes baby girl

Current WWE Superstar and former 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa recently announced the arrival of his baby girl.

Tozawa has been a mainstay in WWE since 2016. He is a former 24/7 and Cruiserweight Champion. He has mostly been used to putting over other talents for a while now.

Tozawa recently put up a tweet announcing the arrival of his baby girl named Ten. He shared a picture of himself, his wife, and Ten. Check out the wholesome picture below:

"We are happy to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Ten!!"

Akira Tozawa @TozawaAkira



無事に産まれてきてくれてありがとう。

大事に育ててくれた妻にも感謝です。

父ちゃん頑張るからね We are happy to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Ten!!無事に産まれてきてくれてありがとう。大事に育ててくれた妻にも感謝です。父ちゃん頑張るからね We are happy to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Ten!!無事に産まれてきてくれてありがとう。大事に育ててくれた妻にも感謝です。父ちゃん頑張るからね😭 https://t.co/WOby12wtG9

The WWE Superstar received several congratulatory messages on Twitter

Akira Tozawa's wholesome post received lots of congratulatory tweets from fans and fellow wrestlers. Check out some of the tweets below:

Akira Tozawa has been wrestling primarily on Main Event for a while. He is a 16-time 24/7 Champion. His biggest accomplishment in the company came in August 2017 when he defeated former WWE Superstar Neville on an episode of RAW to become the Cruiserweight Champion.

Akira Tozawa recently received massive praise from fans after he lost an inter-gender match to Rhea Ripley on RAW. In an interview with Checkpoint, The Nightmare said the following about the big win:

"Like you said, having a match against Tozawa on 'WWE Raw' television. That's something I didn't think would happen, especially to someone like me. I didn't think it would be in my timeline. I thought it would still be down a little bit, like we'd have to work toward that one. But to know that it's all changing and evolving so quickly, I'm so intrigued and excited to see what the future holds for the women's division because we're growing and you can't really stop us. We're shining." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Tozawa is incredibly talented and his fans would love to see him get better opportunities on the main roster in the near future.

Sportskeeda congratulates Akira Tozawa and his wife on the birth of their daughter!

Poll : 0 votes