WWE RAW Superstar will be making a Premium Live Event debut at Elimination Chamber

WWE RAW is set to face a major roadblock ahead of WrestleMania 39 as the brand will be having a Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber match in Montreal. It was recently revealed that former North American Champion Bronson Reed will be making his Premium Live Event debut at the event this Saturday.

Last year, Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and brought back several released superstars to the company. In December 2022, Bronson Reed made his way back to the company and joined WWE RAW when he assisted The Miz against Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis.

The Colossal has been dominating superstars on the red brand upon his return. He defeated former world champion Dolph Ziggler to earn a spot at the upcoming event where United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title inside the hellish structure, Elimination Chamber.

He had previously been part of several TakeOver events, but most of these events took place behind closed doors, making WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 his first major event.

Bronson Reed recently defeated Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW

In 2020, Bronson Reed signed with the Stamford-based company and began working for its developmental brand. A year later, he won the North American Championship from Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match.

Unfortunately, his reign ended in less than 7 weeks, as he lost the title before leaving the promotion. After his sudden release, he began working on several independent promotions before finally returning to WWE again.

Upon his return, he joined the main roster and started wreaking havoc on WWE RAW. He has been undefeated since and has even defeated superstars like Dolph Ziggler and Akira Tozawa.

Last night, he emerged victorious over Mustafa Ali, who had been trash-talking about him for weeks. It will be interesting to see if Reed wins his PLE debut or which superstar will give Reed his first pinfall or submission loss in Montreal.

Who do you think will win the Men's Elimination Chamber match? Sound off in the comment section below.

