WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match announced for next week

The Big Show has made the announcement for WWE RAW next week!

RAW tag team title were on the link at Backlash but the match did not take place.

The “Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better” series comes to an end next week on Monday Night RAW. The Street Profits will be putting their RAW Tag Team Titles on the line against The Viking Raiders.

It was the Big Show, who made a surprise appearance on RAW today, who suggested the final chapter in their series. The former WWE Champion had returned to help 'The Viking Profits' against Akira Tozawa's giant Ninja earlier in the show.

RAW tag team title match at Backlash

The two teams were supposed fight for the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Backlash on Sunday but after a backstage brawl, the match was called off before they made it to the ring. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were seen fighting Erik and Ivar in the parking lot first and as they made their way to the ring slowly, they were confronted by Akira Tozawa and his Ninja Army.

Despite running away from the giant ninja outside the Performance Center, they never managed to make it to the ring as they started brawling on top of a truck. The two teams were seen trying to get out of a dumpster when Tom Phillips announced that the title match was not going to take place.