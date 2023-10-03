WWE RAW unfortunately cuts off during "missing" superstar's return after 5 months away from TV

WWE RAW finally saw the return of a superstar who had been "missing" for the last five months from television. Unfortunately, even his return ended up being cut off thanks to RAW going off the air seconds before the final moments of the segment. At the very least, Johnny Gargano is finally back.

Gargano has been absent from WWE RAW for a long time, and Tommaso Ciampa declared him missing during his time away. He even handed around posters which were asking if Johnny had been found or not. This was teasing the return of their popular tag team duo, DIY.

This week on the show, Ciampa had tried his best and come extremely close to defeating Gunther and becoming the new Intercontinental Champion. However, he lost and was beaten down by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Gargano returned just then to save his partner and attacked Vinci and Kaiser. He took out both of them, and the closing shot was supposed to be Gargano and Ciampa hitting their combined finisher on Vinci.

However, before it could air, WWE RAW cut off, leaving the closing shot being the two of them gearing up for the move.

The moment has since been released in full on Twitter and other social media, but it's still a missed opportunity for fans viewing the live show.

