WWE RAW's viewership continues to decline as the November 2nd episode of the Red show drew in even lower viewership and TV ratings as compared to last week. According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's RAW drew in an average of 1.656 million viewers which is down by 4.4 percent from last week's 1.732 million.

Also, F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez pointed out that the third-hour viewership for Monday Night RAW this week hit a record-low at 1.455 million. This is the lowest ever third-hour viewership for RAW ever since the show started the three-hour format.

Third hour did an all-time record low 1.455 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 3, 2020

The first hour of the show drew in 1.767 million viewers and the second hour's viewership was at 1.747 million. WWE RAW dropped in TV ratings, too, as they scored 0.48 in the key 18-49 demographic which is down from last week's 0.51 rating.

The possible reason for the decline in ratings might have to do with the fact that people were more invested in the NFL game on ESPN between the Buccaneers and the Giants which topped the Cable Top 150 rankings with a 3.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic while WWE ranked at number nine.

What happened this week on WWE RAW?

Despite getting a poor viewership, this week's WWE RAW was overall a decent show. It featured a great triple threat match between Braun Strowman, Keith Lee and Sheamus which The Monster Among Men won to qualify for the RAW men's team at Survivor Series.

While at the same time, the self-proclaimed captain of Team RAW AJ Styles brought a dash of comic relief into the serious tone of the match with his well-timed goofy antics as a snobby heel.

The Hurt Buiness' Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin also got to showcase their tag team prowess to the WWE Universe by defeating RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day in a non-title match. Although, The Hurt Business did get roasted by Kingston and Woods prior to the match.

Alexa Bliss also displayed her acting chops on this week's edition of the Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt with her often innocent-yet-creepy performance. Wyatt then made his presence felt as The Fiend toward the end of the show by scaring WWE Champion Randy Orton after he took out Drew McIntyre with the RKO following the latter's main-event bout against Miz and Morrison in a handicap match.