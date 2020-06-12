WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka takes shots at Twitter hackers

Asuka was not at all happy with the people hacking into her Twitter account.

The attempted hacks angered Asuka and she posted their IP addressed on her Twitter.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka

Asuka is a big part of WWE right now, as can be seen by the recent results from her matches. Not only did Asuka win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, but also when it was revealed that Becky Lynch was pregnant, Lynch surrendered her RAW title directly to Asuka. Being in the limelight is never easy and it has now been seen that there have been people who are trying to go after Asuka and have been trying to hack the RAW Women's Champion's Twitter account. Asuka called out the hackers for their actions on Twitter.

Asuka takes shots at Twitter hackers

Being a figure in the limelight is not easy, and it seems that people are targeting Asuka at the moment. The WWE RAW Women's Champion decided to call out the people who were trying to hack her account, saying that she had found out that they were trying to hack into her account. She mentioned the Twitter IP addresses that were at fault for the matter as well.

The usually cheerful RAW Women's Champion was far from happy and posted the IP addresses of those who were trying to hack into her Twitter accounts and said that the IP addresses were from Moscow and Qatar. She said that what they were doing was illegal and asked them to stop their unauthorized login attempts immediately.

IPs from Moscow and Qatar "93.88.77.78" and "92.63.111.158" and "78.101.166.62" someone is trying to illegally log in. Please stop the unauthorized login attempts.😡 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 12, 2020

Asuka as WWE RAW Women's Champion

Asuka currently is the WWE Women's Champion on RAW and became the Champion when Becky Lynch had to vacate the title so that she could go be a mother. The announcement was one of the most closely guarded secrets in WWE and it came as a shock to everyone concerned, and while Asuka had known that she was going to become the new RAW Women's Champion, the pure joy on her face on discovering that Becky Lynch was pregnant and was going to be a mother took her from her usual heel persona to an immediate babyface persona.

Advertisement

Work ethic + astonishing talent = WWE ROYALTY!

@WWEAsuka is in sheer JUBILATION this week, find out why at 10:30am on Channel 5 today!

@WWEUK #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ZgoncNZALh — Channel 5 Sport (@Channel5Sport) May 17, 2020

Currently, Asuka is set to defend her WWE RAW Women's Championship at WWE Backlash, where she will be facing Nia Jax. With Nia Jax apparently putting Kairi Sane out of commission there is quite the feud brewing between her and her challenger.