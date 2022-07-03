Bianca Belair attacked after her WWE Money in the Bank title match

Two-time women's champion Bianca Belair proved she's the EST of WWE by defeating Carmella for the RAW Women's Championship.

Carmella was crowned the number one contender for Belair's RAW Women's Title after Rhea Ripley was forced out of the match due to an injury. After a long and hard-fought battle against four other women, Mella finally earned the right to challenge for the championship a few weeks ago on RAW.

Unfortunately for the challenger, Belair's power and dominance were enough to retain her title. However, it seems like both women are not done with the rivalry, as the EST of WWE was then brutally attacked by her opponent.

The match started with both women locking up, Carmella was caught in a waist lock but was able to escape. The challenger rolled out of the ring to regroup before using her opponent's trademark braid to gain the upper hand.

The two women then taunted each other, Bianca showing off her athleticism by going to the second and rope and flipping over her opponent as she rushed towards her.

The fight was then taken outside the ring, with the challenger walking around to regain her composure. However, this didn't last long as Bianca met her outside to put her opponent down.

As the match neared its conclusion, Carmella nearly got the win after two near-falls but was powered out. However, Belair was able to get her strength back and hit her opponent with a vicious KOD.

With Carmella's attack, it remains to be seen how the feud will shape up in the future.

