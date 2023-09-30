WWE re-announces signing of top free agent on SmackDown

WWE again announced the signing of a top free agent on SmackDown - arguably the biggest signing they've made in a few years and undoubtedly the biggest to the women's division in a long time.

We are, of course, referring to none other than former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Since seeing the success of Cody Rhodes in WWE, Cargill, who once turned the sports entertainment juggernaut down, jumped ship after finishing up with AEW.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves re-announced the signing of Jade Cargill to WWE on SmackDown, with both men expressing their excitement for what is coming to the women's division:

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan of AEW once said that he wanted to build Cargill into one of the top faces of the company. The schedule in AEW was more favorable for Cargill at the time because of her family commitments, as she is also a mother.

Her husband, who is a baseball player, celebrated her WWE signing in an incredible way, as you can see below:

Expand Tweet

It is expected that Cargill will make the jump to RAW or SmackDown directly rather than going through the NXT system like most people do. Only a few superstars have been able to do this, with AJ Styles being a prime example in 2016.

Are you excited to see Cargill in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.