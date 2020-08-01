WWE reacts to the passing of Mark “Rollerball” Rocco

WWE has paid tribute to British wrestling legend Mark "Rollerball" Rocco after the legendary grappler passed away at the age of 69.

WWE is saddened to learn that Mark “Rollerball” Rocco has passed away at the age of 69. A fourth-generation wrestler, Rocco became renowned for his grappling exploits around the world, competing as the original masked Black Tiger and winning the WWE Junior Heavyweight Championship. The Manchester native tangled with a who’s-who of sports-entertainment icons, such as Jushin Liger, Dynamite Kid, Tiger Mask, Fit Finlay and more. -Source: WWE.com

A pioneer of the high-flying modern cruiserweight style adopted by many professional wrestling today, Rocco was also a huge influence on many wrestlers, past and present who have competed throughout the British Wrestling scene.

William Regal shares his heartfelt thoughts

British wrestling legend and current WWE NXT General Manager William Regal was quick to pay tribute to Mark "Rollerball" Rocco in a series of heartfelt posts on social media.

I’ve woken to the terrible news that my friend and colleague Mark “ Rollerball” Rocco has passed away. Mark was so ahead of his time and wether as himself or the original “Black Tiger” in @njpwglobal, he, along with Marty Jones were the... — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 31, 2020

.. true originators of the fast paced, hard hitting Jr Heavyweight style we see today. In 1978 I saw a match of theirs and it took my Wrestling fandom to a different world. Becoming a friend and getting to Wrestle Mark at 18 a dream come true..... — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 31, 2020

..Mark had an unbeilable work ethic in and out of the ring and my life was better for knowing him. There aren’t enough words for me to explain how much it means to me to be fortunate enough to have know him, wrestled him and explain how much he meant.... — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 31, 2020

... to the British and World wide wrestling scene and I just wished I could have one more of the hundreds of car rides I had with him “hold court” with his wonderful stories. My deepest condolences to all of Marks family. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 31, 2020

WWE Superstars pay tribute

In addition to William Regal, current NXT UK Superstar and former NXT UK Tag Team Champion Flash Morgan Webster was also one of several WWE Superstars to pay tribute today to Mark "Rollerball" Rocco on social media.

Just heard about the passing of Mark Rocco. Rollerball was without a doubt one of the very best to lace up a pair of boots.



He was a pioneer and an innovator and its safe the Junior heavyweight style wouldn’t be what it is today without his contribution.



An absolute legend. — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) July 31, 2020

A British wrestling legend

Rollerball Rocco has been deemed by some as one of the biggest wrestling heels of all time to emanate from Great Britain.

Rocco was one of the featured and regular wrestlers of All Star Wrestling and Joint Promotions as shows aired on ITV during the sport of wrestling's surge in popularity during the 1970s.

During this period of time Rollerball would have a series of classic British grappling bouts against the likes of other British wrestling icons in Fit Finlay, The Dynamite Kid and others.

However, Mark "Rollerball" Rocco also found great success oversees. Rocco would spend a considerable part of his career competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He would wrestle as the original Black Tiger against the likes of Japanese icons Tiger Mask and Jushin Liger. Rollerball would also capture the WWE Junior Heavyweight Championship in New Japan Pro Wrestling as well.