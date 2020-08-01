WWE reacts to the passing of Mark “Rollerball” Rocco

WWE has paid tribute to British wrestling legend Mark "Rollerball" Rocco after the legendary grappler passed away at the age of 69.
WWE is saddened to learn that Mark “Rollerball” Rocco has passed away at the age of 69. A fourth-generation wrestler, Rocco became renowned for his grappling exploits around the world, competing as the original masked Black Tiger and winning the WWE Junior Heavyweight Championship. The Manchester native tangled with a who’s-who of sports-entertainment icons, such as Jushin Liger, Dynamite Kid, Tiger Mask, Fit Finlay and more. -Source: WWE.com
A pioneer of the high-flying modern cruiserweight style adopted by many professional wrestling today, Rocco was also a huge influence on many wrestlers, past and present who have competed throughout the British Wrestling scene.
William Regal shares his heartfelt thoughts
British wrestling legend and current WWE NXT General Manager William Regal was quick to pay tribute to Mark "Rollerball" Rocco in a series of heartfelt posts on social media.
WWE Superstars pay tribute
In addition to William Regal, current NXT UK Superstar and former NXT UK Tag Team Champion Flash Morgan Webster was also one of several WWE Superstars to pay tribute today to Mark "Rollerball" Rocco on social media.
A British wrestling legend
Rollerball Rocco has been deemed by some as one of the biggest wrestling heels of all time to emanate from Great Britain.
Rocco was one of the featured and regular wrestlers of All Star Wrestling and Joint Promotions as shows aired on ITV during the sport of wrestling's surge in popularity during the 1970s.
During this period of time Rollerball would have a series of classic British grappling bouts against the likes of other British wrestling icons in Fit Finlay, The Dynamite Kid and others.
However, Mark "Rollerball" Rocco also found great success oversees. Rocco would spend a considerable part of his career competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He would wrestle as the original Black Tiger against the likes of Japanese icons Tiger Mask and Jushin Liger. Rollerball would also capture the WWE Junior Heavyweight Championship in New Japan Pro Wrestling as well.Published 01 Aug 2020, 04:54 IST