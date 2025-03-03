WWE has readied huge episode of RAW after Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber is done and dusted with, and now comes RAW. The episode following the chaotic premium live event promises to be a good one, as WWE has seemingly readied a huge episode for the fans.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made an official announcement confirming the match card for the upcoming episode. It features some incredible stars, including Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator will defend her title against IYO SKY, while Women's Elimination Chamber Match winner Bianca Belair sits in attendance. However, this is not the only championship match scheduled for the night.

WWE RAW will also see Lyra Valkyria defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Ivy Nile. Additionally, Nile's American Made stablemates, The Creed Brothers, will be taking on The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championships.

Finally, Pearce also confirmed that Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will be making an appearance.

Safe to say the WWE Universe is in for an epic night, jam-packed with action at the KeyBank Arena in Buffalo, New York.

John Cena will not be making an appearance on the RAW after Elimination Chamber

Although the match card for the upcoming RAW is stacked, one superstar who will not be in attendance is John Cena. The 47-year-old shocked the world at Elimination Chamber as he turned heel for the first time in over 20 years.

As such, many people will have questions for him. The heel turn aside, Cena chose to side with The Rock, his former arch-nemesis, and now looks like he is going to be groomed as The Final Boss' 'Corporate Champion.' Unfortunately, though, he has not been announced for this week's episode of the red brand.

So, it looks like the WWE Universe will have to wait until Cena himself is ready to explain his actions.

That being said, one can never say never when it comes to WWE. While he hasn't been announced for the episode, there is no telling whether or not he will pop in unannounced and address all that happened over the weekend.

