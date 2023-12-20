WWE isn't "ready" to have Roman Reigns beaten, believes Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Despite Roman Reigns already having a record-breaking Undisputed WWE Universal Title reign, a veteran believes he is still nowhere close to losing the belt anytime soon.

The Tribal Chief has been the Head of the Table for the last few years, enjoying his position as the top dog in the roster. Despite his few appearances, he has managed to maintain an aura of importance. Given the fact that he always has help from The Bloodline, and he does not defend his title too often either, it is not surprising that he has been able to remain champion for so long.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter was asked about how the final chapter of The Bloodline storyline may play out to give a significant pay-off. According to the NWA Hall of Famer, the finale would see Reigns being taken down clean, which was something that WWE was not 'ready to do yet.'

"I see the end with somebody beating Roman Reigns, but I don't think the WWE is ready to do that yet." [27:13 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

What is next for Roman Reigns in WWE? Only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.