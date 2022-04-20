WWE shares Community Impact Report for 2021

WWE recently revealed the Community Impact Report for 2021. The company raised nearly $4.2 Million in contributions and organized nearly 57 events across 35 organizations within the last year.

The report compiles all charity events undertaken by the company throughout the year.

Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer of WWE, highlighted the company breaking records despite the pandemic over the past couple of years.

In a short clip on their website, Ms. McMahon said:

"In 2021, WWE joined the rest of the world in determining how to adjust in the face of adversity. And while we never went off the air in July, we were able to return to live events with full audiences. Breaking a few records for SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium along the way. Words can't explain how good it felt for us to all be together, our fans, talent, employees, crew and partners, because we are one community, one family and we call it the WWE Universe."

During her speech, Ms. McMahon also spoke about the company's mission in empowering people all over the world.

"Our mission is to put smiles on people's faces. And for the past couple of years, those smiles have been more important than ever. To no surprise, WWE is all about storytelling. But some of the most important stories are the ones that happened outside of the ring like participating in unified bowling, teaming superstars with Special Olympics athletes in Brooklyn, New York, recognizing local heroes in Las Vegas like Sergeant Al Reader, who developed a program that delivered hundreds of pounds of food to the local community every week in response to COVID or leading an anti-bullying rally with male and female students in Saudi Arabia at King Faisal School. We want to amplify the efforts of all of our community partners and showcase some of their work to bring about positive change in the lives of so many. It is a privilege and an honor to share with you these stories of hope, inclusion, empowerment, and service. Thank you for helping all of us make a difference. Then, Now, Forever, Together."

WWE Global Brand Ambassador Titus O'Neil shared a heartfelt message

Titus O'Neil, WWE Global Brand Ambassador, also shared a heartfelt message in the report citing how fortunate he was to work with community partners and how inspiring it was to see his colleagues Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre get honored.

"I was very fortunate to work alongside our incredible partners with what we call the Community Champions Showcase, which honored more than 20 organizations throughout the year. Across our national partnerships, it was inspiring to see my friends and colleagues Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre be honored by Make-A-Wish and Special Olympics, respectively," said Titus O'Neil.

O'Neil also talked about the relationships the company shares with various charitable organizations and how they hope to inspire people.

"WWE also continued to grow our relationships with Girl Up, Hire Heroes, UNICEF USA, and many others. The opportunity to provide experiences, moments, and resources to families embodies the goals of WWE’s Community Relations efforts to inspire hope, empower communities, recognize service, and promote a culture of inclusion."

He also tweeted that it was an honor to share the Community Impact Report, celebrating the work of the community partners, superstars, employees, and fans.

The inaugural WWE Community Impact Report was shared in 2019 and has been published ever since.

