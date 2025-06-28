WWE referee Aja Smith has a one-word message for Tiffany Stratton after she retained the Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing Match

WWE referee Aja Smith had a one-word reaction after Tiffany Stratton successfully retained the Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing Match.

Ad

On this week's episode of SmackDown in Saudi Arabia, Stratton once again defeated Nia Jax, beating her in an intense Last Woman Standing Match. The match was made official after Stratton interrupted Jax after being attacked by the former champion the week before.

Ad

Trending

On Instagram, Smith reacted to Stratton's post with a one-word message after she retained the title over Jax on SmackDown.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

"Ateeeeee🔥," wrote Smith.

Check out a screengrab of Smith's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiffany Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship on the January 3 episode of SmackDown, dethroning her former mentor and ally, Jax. She successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the 41-year-old, becoming the new champion and ending their alliance in the process.

The reigning Women's Champion received a huge assist from Naomi, who tried cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the Last Woman Standing Match on SmackDown. The 37-year-old's plan backfired, as Stratton first took her out and then used her briefcase to hit Jax, putting her through two tables in the process.

Stratton's next challenger is yet to be determined, but she certainly has to watch her back with Naomi looming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!