WWE referee asks a question on Twitter after Charlotte Flair punches him on SmackDown

WWE referee Jason Ayers, who Charlotte Flair punched on SmackDown, has finally reacted to the attack on Twitter.

The Queen is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. The Nightmare bagged the title shot after winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley were involved in a brawl. It took several WWE officials to separate the duo. At one point during the brawl, The Queen took a swing at WWE official Jason Ayers and knocked him down.

Ayers later took to Twitter to post a video of the punch and asked fans how their night was going.

"So… how was your night? #SmackDown," he stated.

Here's how fans reacted to Jason Ayers' tweet following Charlotte Flair's attack

Jason Ayers' tweet received a bunch of amusing responses from WWE fans.

Charlotte is a WrestleMania veteran and has been quite successful at the mega event in the past. One of her biggest WrestleMania victories came three years ago when she defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women's Title. The Nightmare doesn't want history to repeat itself this time around, but it won't be an easy task for her to dethrone The Queen.

During an interview with Forbes, Flair stated that she is just as hungry for success as her first 'Mania and that she wants to set the bar.

"You know what's crazy is I am just as hungry as my first Mania. It's just the feeling is different in terms of my first WrestleMania. I didn't have the same level of confidence, but in terms of being hungry and wanting to set the bar and wanting to walk out with the best match, being the brightest star, stealing the show, like all of those things still have the same intensity going in."

With referees already getting involved in the feud between Flair and Rhea Ripley, it remains to be seen what else the two women will be up to as they head towards their titanic clash at The Show of Shows.

