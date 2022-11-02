WWE Referee forced to stop R-Truth's match due to apparent injury

A WWE referee was forced to end R-Truth's match against Grayson Waller due to an apparent injury.

After interrupting and embarrassing Grayson Waller last week on NXT, a match was set up between the two of them this week.

The match started with the former United States Champion slapping Grayson Waller. The latter retaliated with a front kick to Truth. Both men then had a back-and-forth fast-paced match.

Earlier in the match, Waller gained the advantage and knocked down Truth. He then performed John Cena's famous "You Can't See Me" taunt in mocking fashion. However, he runs into a drop-down and the former United States Champion goes for a headlock again.

Waller came back with an STO and climbed the second rope. However, Truth slowly rolled away from him. With Waller on the outside, R-Truth went for a dive but botched the move and landed awkardly on the floor.

The referee immediately went outside to check on Truth as we were taken to commercial. After returning from commercial, Truth was taken to the back by two WWE officials while the referee called for the bell.

We will have to wait and see how serious Truth's injury is. We hope that R-Truth's injury isn't serious and he is back to delivering funny segments.

