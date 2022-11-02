Create

WWE Referee forced to stop R-Truth's match due to apparent injury

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Nov 02, 2022 06:52 AM IST
R-Truth
R-Truth is a former United States Champion

A WWE referee was forced to end R-Truth's match against Grayson Waller due to an apparent injury.

After interrupting and embarrassing Grayson Waller last week on NXT, a match was set up between the two of them this week.

What's up for #WWENXT tonight?@RonKillings vs. @GraysonWWE! https://t.co/5gKM76Nr8t

The match started with the former United States Champion slapping Grayson Waller. The latter retaliated with a front kick to Truth. Both men then had a back-and-forth fast-paced match.

Earlier in the match, Waller gained the advantage and knocked down Truth. He then performed John Cena's famous "You Can't See Me" taunt in mocking fashion. However, he runs into a drop-down and the former United States Champion goes for a headlock again.

Waller came back with an STO and climbed the second rope. However, Truth slowly rolled away from him. With Waller on the outside, R-Truth went for a dive but botched the move and landed awkardly on the floor.

The referee immediately went outside to check on Truth as we were taken to commercial. After returning from commercial, Truth was taken to the back by two WWE officials while the referee called for the bell.

With @RonKillings unable to continue the matchup, @GraysonWWE has a message for the WWE Universe. 👀#WWENXT https://t.co/lEKaOqvaZM

We will have to wait and see how serious Truth's injury is. We hope that R-Truth's injury isn't serious and he is back to delivering funny segments.

What's your take on Truth getting injured during NXT? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Quick Links

Edited by Ken Cameron
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...