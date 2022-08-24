WWE referee Jessika Carr shows off incredible 3-year body transformation

WWE referee Jessika Carr has taken to Twitter to share an update regarding her body transformation.
Carr is regarded as one of the most popular WWE referees and has officiated numerous high-profile bouts over the past year. Courtesy of a recently posted photo, the match official revealed the hard work she has put in over the last three years to transform her physique.
In her tweet, Carr also posted a short message, as she wrote:
"3 years of work. Keep pushing. The future is bright."
Check out Jessika Carr's body transformation tweet below:
The 31-year-old previously appeared as an in-ring competitor on the independent circuit. She has held titles in promotions such as Dynamite Championship Wrestling and East Coast Wrestling Association.
In 2014, Carr ranked #47 in the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50. Fast forward to 2021, she officiated at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event, becoming the first female referee to officiate a match in Saudi Arabia.
WWE Universe praised Jessika Carr for her incredible body transformation
In reaction to Jessika Carr's astonishing transformation, the WWE Universe sent their best wishes and showcased their support for the match official.
The majority of fans on social media praised Carr for her incredible transformation. Check out some of the reactions below:
In addition to the support from fans on social media, Jordynne Grace also reacted to Carr's aforementioned tweet.
The reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion responded to the post with the following tweet:
Since signing with WWE, Carr has enjoyed one of the finest runs of her career. At Crown Jewel, she officiated Edge and Seth Rollins' insane Hell in a Cell match and became the first female official to step foot inside the gruesome structure.
It was also revealed by Carr that Edge had pushed for her to be added to the Crown Jewel card. She is currently working on WWE SmackDown and recently officiated matches featuring Gunther, Natalya, and other prominent names.
