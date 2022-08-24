WWE referee Jessika Carr shows off incredible 3-year body transformation

WWE referee Jessika Carr has taken to Twitter to share an update regarding her body transformation.

Carr is regarded as one of the most popular WWE referees and has officiated numerous high-profile bouts over the past year. Courtesy of a recently posted photo, the match official revealed the hard work she has put in over the last three years to transform her physique.

In her tweet, Carr also posted a short message, as she wrote:

"3 years of work. Keep pushing. The future is bright."

Check out Jessika Carr's body transformation tweet below:

Jessika Carr @WWELadyRefJess

Keep pushing 🏻

The future is bright. 3 years of work.Keep pushingThe future is bright. 3 years of work. Keep pushing 💪🏻The future is bright. https://t.co/5iOWL15pHu

The 31-year-old previously appeared as an in-ring competitor on the independent circuit. She has held titles in promotions such as Dynamite Championship Wrestling and East Coast Wrestling Association.

In 2014, Carr ranked #47 in the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50. Fast forward to 2021, she officiated at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event, becoming the first female referee to officiate a match in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Universe praised Jessika Carr for her incredible body transformation

In reaction to Jessika Carr's astonishing transformation, the WWE Universe sent their best wishes and showcased their support for the match official.

The majority of fans on social media praised Carr for her incredible transformation. Check out some of the reactions below:

Sparsh Vaishnav @sparsh_vaishnav @WWELadyRefJess Keep up the good work Jessy You've earned every bit of it. @WWELadyRefJess Keep up the good work Jessy You've earned every bit of it.

Brandi Gamble @it_BrandiNicole @WWELadyRefJess @WWELadyRefJess you are beautiful regardless of how much you do/don't weigh. I am so proud of you keep up the amazing work 🥰 @WWELadyRefJess @WWELadyRefJess you are beautiful regardless of how much you do/don't weigh. I am so proud of you keep up the amazing work 🥰❤️

LucasV407 @LucasV407 @WWELadyRefJess Your out come is looking very nice. Keep it up to your future and goal. @WWELadyRefJess Your out come is looking very nice. Keep it up to your future and goal.

In addition to the support from fans on social media, Jordynne Grace also reacted to Carr's aforementioned tweet.

The reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion responded to the post with the following tweet:

Since signing with WWE, Carr has enjoyed one of the finest runs of her career. At Crown Jewel, she officiated Edge and Seth Rollins' insane Hell in a Cell match and became the first female official to step foot inside the gruesome structure.

It was also revealed by Carr that Edge had pushed for her to be added to the Crown Jewel card. She is currently working on WWE SmackDown and recently officiated matches featuring Gunther, Natalya, and other prominent names.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh