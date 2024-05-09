WWE referee locked up during show; was very unhappy and needed help

A WWE referee was left needing help this week during a show. He was locked up and was extremely unhappy by the end of the night.

Tony D'Angelo and The Family are all babyfaces, but they don't behave like they are. Some of their actions remain rather closely linked to the criminal type. In a feud that started when D'Angelo demanded that Charlie Dempsey pay The Family for having "taken care of" Drew Gulak in the past few weeks to get rid of him, things have escalated on NXT now.

D'Angelo has been after the NXT Heritage Cup, currently held by The No Quarter Catch Crew. Dempsey said he would face D'Angelo but would have to see which of his crew would face him thanks to the Catch Clause, which would allow any group member to defend it. Later in the night, D'Angelo and Stacks were shown beating down the other members of The Catch Crew.

D'Angelo let Dempsey know that he was in control, so it appears that the two will face each other next week. Damon Kemp and Myles Borne, the other two members of The Catch Crew, lost their match thanks to Stacks being the guest referee. It was later revealed that the only reason he was the referee was because the real referee had been locked up in a freezer by The Family.

It's safe to say that the real referee was left rather unhappy, freezing without his shirt and needing help. They locked him up and left.

Things are not looking good for Charlie Dempsey next week on WWE NXT

With his two teammates hurt after what happened this week on WWE NXT, Dempsey will be very much on his own next week when facing Tony D'Angelo.

Given his prowess in the ring, nothing is sure, but at the same time he will likely be outnumbered with D'Angelo bringing backup.

It remains to be seen if management punishes The Family for locking up a WWE referee in a freezer.

